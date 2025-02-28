Will this duel cost Austria the bronze medal?

Late joy, double joy

Sports boss Mario Stecher said during the trembling minutes: "That was very close, whether it was still within the last 50 meters. He's allowed to do that and it's not an issue at all. But I think it's also about the contact, which you can't see one hundred percent now. But I assume and hope that it will stay with the bronze." He was right! In the end, Austria was able to celebrate its first medal at these World Championships ...