After Japan protest
Will this duel cost Austria the bronze medal?
Due to the tough duel for bronze in the final sprint against Japan, Austria's mixed combined team had to tremble for the first medal at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim for more than an hour.
What happened?
In the duel for bronze, Johannes Lamparter was the last skier to cross Ryota Yamamoto's run line shortly before the finish. For the leader, this is generally allowed up to the corridor. But there may have been contact between the skis. Did the Tyrolean close the corridor too late?
One thing is certain: The officials deliberated for more than an hour after a protest from the Japanese for obstruction, questioned everyone involved from the race management and only made the decision just before 6pm that Austria would not be disqualified.
Race director Lasse Ottesen: "Lamparter was slower. But in the end it was clear to us that the Japanese driver was not entirely innocent of the situation because he saw Lamparter - but Lamparter Yamamoto did not. Unfortunately, it took a long time, but in the end I think we made the right decision."
"It doesn't look good"
But everyone at the ÖSV was trembling, coach Christoph Bieler even feared disqualification after his hearing. "The jury told me their point of view. A protest was received from Japan for obstruction - not for leaving the corridor. I added my point of view and asked them to at least listen to the athletes' point of view. Now there will soon be a decision, but for once it wasn't so positive," said Bieler to ORF during the anxious minutes.
Lamparter commented on the controversial duel: "I knew at the handover: all in. I'm incredibly proud that I know that when something is at stake, I have the final sprint on my side. Finishing is not always easy. If it works out, you're the hero. If you come fourth, you're the 'blah blah blah'. I would say it's like in Formula 1: whoever is in front gets to choose the corner or the track. I don't think that was a mistake I made - I hope. It was the right moment to do it."
Late joy, double joy
Sports boss Mario Stecher said during the trembling minutes: "That was very close, whether it was still within the last 50 meters. He's allowed to do that and it's not an issue at all. But I think it's also about the contact, which you can't see one hundred percent now. But I assume and hope that it will stay with the bronze." He was right! In the end, Austria was able to celebrate its first medal at these World Championships ...
