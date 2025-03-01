ÖVP governs with FPÖ in Wöllersdorf-Steinabrückl

Announced revolutions usually don't happen after all

First, the SPÖ and FPÖ signed a joint working agreement. Both had gained additional seats (two each) and together they now had eleven. With the votes of the Greens, they wanted to elect SPÖ candidate Matthias Ressl as mayor and FPÖ candidate Gernot Forster as his deputy. This was even announced in a press release. However, announced revolutions usually do not take place, as was the case in Wöllersdorf. The Greens did not want to support the Blue Party under any circumstances - whereupon the FPÖ immediately canceled the pact with the SPÖ.