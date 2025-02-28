Cockroach infestation in Döbling council building

Cockroaches "ran" out of the apartment

Wiener Wohnen was informed, the situation was investigated and measures were taken. All good, then - right? Unfortunately, that was not the case. It was only by chance that observant neighbors discovered the source of the infestation. When a tenant moved some items into the cellar, the cockroaches practically ran out of his apartment. This was also reported to the property management, who moved out again. But the tenant did not open the door.