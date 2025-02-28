One tenant is to blame
Cockroach infestation in Döbling council building
Pests have been infesting the staircase of a council building in Döbling for weeks. The cockroaches originated in a tenant's apartment, but he did not open the door to the pest controllers and co.
They like to stay behind kitchen cupboards, under the stove or in the toilet: We're talking about cockroaches. And that's exactly what the tenants of a staircase in a council building in Heiligenstädter Straße in the 19th district are confronted with.
"My neighbor suddenly had these 'animals' running over the TV," says tenant Jörg K. And he wasn't the only one affected by this vermin infestation.
Cockroaches "ran" out of the apartment
Wiener Wohnen was informed, the situation was investigated and measures were taken. All good, then - right? Unfortunately, that was not the case. It was only by chance that observant neighbors discovered the source of the infestation. When a tenant moved some items into the cellar, the cockroaches practically ran out of his apartment. This was also reported to the property management, who moved out again. But the tenant did not open the door.
"The health department is supposedly not responsible and Wiener Wohnen is trying very hard. But they can't do anything if he doesn't open the door," says an annoyed B. "That can't be right."
Threat of a complaint to the district office
The Krone contacted Wiener Wohnen. A new appointment was arranged for March 4 and the tenant concerned was informed. If he does not open again or is not present, a complaint will be filed with the district office, a spokeswoman said. Until then, the pest control officer asked the tenants to cover ventilation shafts and toilets with grilles.
