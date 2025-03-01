Helmut Köglberger: Graphic novel about soccer star

More than just "sports stuff"

"Not just a sports story," says Vitouch, but "we try to do justice to Köglberger as a character." They show his tough path from outsider to soccer icon, from SV Sierning to shaking hands with Franz Beckenbauer. He spent a lifetime searching for his father, and a soccer academy in Kenya became a matter close to his heart: "His life - simply Hollywood-worthy!"