Style check

The fashionable tops and flops at this year’s Opera Ball

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 15:50

For the guests of the Vienna Opera Ball, walking down the red carpet every year turns into a showcase. Krone fashion expert Sasa Schwarzjirg has the answers to who shone on the most dazzling catwalk of the ball season and who can make some improvements next year...

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most beautiful prom queen in the whole country? This year the choice was almost impossible to make. The society ladies shone in custom-made gowns, exquisite designer dresses and more carats than there are in the imperial treasury.

Even if the prominent ladies spend a lot on the ball evening (tickets around 395 euros, a glass of champagne 39 euros), the true currency is a different one: the more dazzling the flurry of flashbulbs, the higher the media value. Anyone who remains in the dark here has missed the ball. With their flair for fashion, top model Kerstin Lechner and star violinist Lidia Baich, for example, put even international stars such as Candice Swanepoel and Leni Klum in the shade.

Kerstin Lechner

Once a top model, always a top model: Kerstin Lechner shone in probably the most extravagant creation of the evening, a homage to Jean Paul Gaultier by Gottfried Couture.

Lidia Baich

Is Hollywood calling? Star violinist Lidia Baich looked stunning in the custom-made gown with her diamond jewelry (Mazbani).

Franziska Knuppe
(Bild: EVA MANHART)
(Bild: EVA MANHART)

Top model Franziska Knuppe made a dramatic appearance - in the best sense of the word - on the red carpet. Her sophisticated look is reminiscent of great opera divas.

Alma Zadić
(Bild: EVA MANHART)
(Bild: EVA MANHART)

Alma Zadić demonstrated a fashionable green thumb with her floral 3D ornaments. The green former justice minister was right on trend.

Amira Aly

Is she the next "Bond" girl? Amira Aly certainly looked like she was cast in gold. But one thing is certain: the presenter could really wear anything.

Corinna Kamper

Not the best choice for the beautiful Corinna Kamper. The dress in two colors unfortunately makes the presenter smaller than she should be!

Nina Blum

Here comes the body text...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sasa Schwarzjirg
