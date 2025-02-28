Style check
The fashionable tops and flops at this year’s Opera Ball
For the guests of the Vienna Opera Ball, walking down the red carpet every year turns into a showcase. Krone fashion expert Sasa Schwarzjirg has the answers to who shone on the most dazzling catwalk of the ball season and who can make some improvements next year...
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most beautiful prom queen in the whole country? This year the choice was almost impossible to make. The society ladies shone in custom-made gowns, exquisite designer dresses and more carats than there are in the imperial treasury.
Even if the prominent ladies spend a lot on the ball evening (tickets around 395 euros, a glass of champagne 39 euros), the true currency is a different one: the more dazzling the flurry of flashbulbs, the higher the media value. Anyone who remains in the dark here has missed the ball. With their flair for fashion, top model Kerstin Lechner and star violinist Lidia Baich, for example, put even international stars such as Candice Swanepoel and Leni Klum in the shade.
Once a top model, always a top model: Kerstin Lechner shone in probably the most extravagant creation of the evening, a homage to Jean Paul Gaultier by Gottfried Couture.
Is Hollywood calling? Star violinist Lidia Baich looked stunning in the custom-made gown with her diamond jewelry (Mazbani).
Top model Franziska Knuppe made a dramatic appearance - in the best sense of the word - on the red carpet. Her sophisticated look is reminiscent of great opera divas.
Alma Zadić demonstrated a fashionable green thumb with her floral 3D ornaments. The green former justice minister was right on trend.
Is she the next "Bond" girl? Amira Aly certainly looked like she was cast in gold. But one thing is certain: the presenter could really wear anything.
Not the best choice for the beautiful Corinna Kamper. The dress in two colors unfortunately makes the presenter smaller than she should be!
Here comes the body text...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.