Emotional lines: “Villach hero” shares message
On February 15, a 14-year-old lost his life in an Islamist attack in Villach. A 23-year-old Syrian became a murderer that day, a 42-year-old Syrian a hero. The food delivery man stopped the rampage by hitting the perpetrator with his car. After hate comments and threats, the "hero of Villach" is now speaking out!
Exactly two weeks after the terrible attack in Villach, which claimed one life (14) and seriously injured five others, the courageous man who was able to prevent something worse is speaking out. After his heroic deed, he and his family were threatened by IS circles and he even considered moving away from Villach.
Now he is making people sit up and take notice with an emotional, thought-provoking message:
"Hello everyone, I hope from the bottom of my heart that you are doing well and that you can return to normal life. We must all be of one heart against these criminal acts that aim to destabilize souls and destabilize safety and security. The wicked think that we are weak and that we will be afraid and terrified. We all have to prove them wrong. I risked my life for Villach, for Austria and for all good people. This had a negative impact on me and my family. I do not regret what I did because I am completely convinced that I did the right thing. My plea to you guys is to not let this go down. Be strong, because we are not weak. Life would be easier if we stood together, smiled together and rejoiced together. Life is something sacred that we must cherish and live happily. This is for us and for our children who will shape the future of this great country. In conclusion, I can only say that you have succeeded in doing what is best for this great country."
