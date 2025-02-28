Emotional lines: “Villach hero” shares message

"Hello everyone, I hope from the bottom of my heart that you are doing well and that you can return to normal life. We must all be of one heart against these criminal acts that aim to destabilize souls and destabilize safety and security. The wicked think that we are weak and that we will be afraid and terrified. We all have to prove them wrong. I risked my life for Villach, for Austria and for all good people. This had a negative impact on me and my family. I do not regret what I did because I am completely convinced that I did the right thing. My plea to you guys is to not let this go down. Be strong, because we are not weak. Life would be easier if we stood together, smiled together and rejoiced together. Life is something sacred that we must cherish and live happily. This is for us and for our children who will shape the future of this great country. In conclusion, I can only say that you have succeeded in doing what is best for this great country."