Heat drama
Useless! The problem with the heat in Formula 1
The fact that it can get very hot during a Formula 1 race is a well-known complaint. In 2025, an FIA rule change is intended to help combat the excessively hot conditions in the cockpit. However, the new cooling vests pose a number of challenges for both F1 drivers and engineers.
Hot-hot-hot-hot! The fact that the temperatures in a Formula 1 car can easily be 10-20 degrees above the outside temperature is an enormous physical strain for the drivers. The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix is particularly memorable: ex-Williams driver Logan Sargeant had to retire from the race early, while Esteban Ocon vomited in his helmet.
The incident in Lusail was an alarming wake-up call for the F1 community. A new cooling vest was introduced for the 2025 season, but it comes with some challenges. The vest, which is very reminiscent of compression shirts, is designed to better protect drivers during hot races. The cooling liquid is transported over the chest and back using 48-metre-long tubes, allowing better cooling to be achieved.
The FIA originally planned to introduce air conditioning for the cockpits in 2025. Due to the difficulty of implementation, the idea was quickly discarded and a portable cooling system was chosen instead. The US company Chillout Motorsports supplied the "Pro Touring Cooling Shirt" for this purpose.
Lack of space in the cars
The cooling system requires a special box for the coolant, which has to be added at an ambient temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and under certain conditions. As the cars are built to save space, the drivers have the choice of wearing a cooling vest or carrying 500 grams of extra weight. The system will be permanently integrated into the new racing cars from 2026.
However, the new vest is still unpopular with drivers and engineers. Haas driver Esteban Ocon is still less than enthusiastic about the latest development. As he is one of the tallest drivers at 1.86 meters, he said that the hoses are too big and the system does not work. The junction above the right hip, where all the tubes come together, is a particular problem.
"It hurts when you wear it on your chest or back, and it doesn't fit in the seat on the side," he explains. Other drivers also complain of similar difficulties. Despite the problems, Ocon praises the FIA's initiative, but emphasizes that the current system is unusable for him.
