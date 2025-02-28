SPÖ: Who will govern with Andreas Babler

Hergovich's biggest supporter was his former boss Doris Bures. The Third President of the National Council was careful not to criticize the choice of personnel. There are "so many great people" in the SPÖ. In the end, a good mix had been achieved. EU parliamentarian Andreas Schieder had been considered as finance minister. He did not seem at all surprised that he was staying in Brussels. He had already said last week that not everything that is talked about actually happens. With Marterbauer, "a gifted economist" is now moving into the Ministry of Finance.