Pink castling: succession for Wiederkehr clarified

"Life often turns out differently than you think"

Wiederkehr remained vague, saying that the election campaign would be run as a "team". He does not see any problems with communication or a lack of clarity in the distribution of tasks: they have always worked as a team. However, he admitted: "In life, things often turn out differently than you think. If I'd had the choice, I would have come up with a different schedule." However, Wiederkehr does not see any disadvantages in the election campaign as a result and obviously wants to emphasize his new role as Minister of Education.