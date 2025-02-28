Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NEOS Vienna

Pink castling: succession for Wiederkehr clarified

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 11:29

Vienna's Deputy Mayor, Councillor for Education and Youth Christoph Wiederkehr, is on his way to the Ministry of Education in the new ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS coalition. On Friday, speculation as to who would take over his functions in Vienna's city politics came to an end. He hands over to two women.

0 Kommentare

As Krone readers have known for several days, the top positions of the NEOS in Vienna are now in female hands: Wiederkehr is dividing his legacy between the previous head of the local council, Bettina Emmerling, and the previous housing spokesperson, Selma Arapović - with the proviso that the NEOS members give their blessing to joining the government and the coalition pact with a two-thirds majority on Sunday.

"Christoph, we will miss you"
Emmerling, who is also the education spokesperson for the Vienna NEOS, is to take over Wiederkehr's functions in City Hall - in addition to education and youth, also integration and transparency - while Arapović is to take over the election campaign alongside Wiederkehr as a quasi-double leader. It is still unclear how their positions in the NEOS municipal council group will be filled.

Zitat Icon

I have big shoes to fill. I hope to meet the demands that we NEOS ourselves place on an education councillor.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Bettina Emmerling, designierte Bildungsstadträtin

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Emmerling emphasized that she wanted to continue Wiederkehr's line and also pointed out, with a view to a "short but hopefully fair election campaign", that the NEOS had fulfilled all their election campaign promises from 2020. Arapović accordingly gave a foretaste of her thematic priorities: in addition to education, urban planning and infrastructure in particular, in line with her departmental specialization. Of course, she also admitted to Wiederkehr: "Christoph, we will miss you here in Vienna."

Zitat Icon

You don't have to reinvent everything, you just have to recognize potential and then tackle it.

(Bild: NEOS Wien)

Selma Arapović,  NEOS-Parteispitze hinter Christoph Wiederkehr

Bild: NEOS Wien

"Life often turns out differently than you think"
Wiederkehr remained vague, saying that the election campaign would be run as a "team". He does not see any problems with communication or a lack of clarity in the distribution of tasks: they have always worked as a team. However, he admitted: "In life, things often turn out differently than you think. If I'd had the choice, I would have come up with a different schedule." However, Wiederkehr does not see any disadvantages in the election campaign as a result and obviously wants to emphasize his new role as Minister of Education.

Wiederkehr sees no parallels to the former leading candidate of the Vienna ÖVP, Gernot Blümel, who was also Minister of Finance - under heavy criticism from the NEOS at the time, keyword "part-time minister", Wiederkehr denied: "Blümel did not create any clarity about the distribution of tasks back then, the NEOS do now.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf