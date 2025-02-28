NEOS Vienna
Pink castling: succession for Wiederkehr clarified
Vienna's Deputy Mayor, Councillor for Education and Youth Christoph Wiederkehr, is on his way to the Ministry of Education in the new ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS coalition. On Friday, speculation as to who would take over his functions in Vienna's city politics came to an end. He hands over to two women.
As Krone readers have known for several days, the top positions of the NEOS in Vienna are now in female hands: Wiederkehr is dividing his legacy between the previous head of the local council, Bettina Emmerling, and the previous housing spokesperson, Selma Arapović - with the proviso that the NEOS members give their blessing to joining the government and the coalition pact with a two-thirds majority on Sunday.
"Christoph, we will miss you"
Emmerling, who is also the education spokesperson for the Vienna NEOS, is to take over Wiederkehr's functions in City Hall - in addition to education and youth, also integration and transparency - while Arapović is to take over the election campaign alongside Wiederkehr as a quasi-double leader. It is still unclear how their positions in the NEOS municipal council group will be filled.
I have big shoes to fill. I hope to meet the demands that we NEOS ourselves place on an education councillor.
Emmerling emphasized that she wanted to continue Wiederkehr's line and also pointed out, with a view to a "short but hopefully fair election campaign", that the NEOS had fulfilled all their election campaign promises from 2020. Arapović accordingly gave a foretaste of her thematic priorities: in addition to education, urban planning and infrastructure in particular, in line with her departmental specialization. Of course, she also admitted to Wiederkehr: "Christoph, we will miss you here in Vienna."
You don't have to reinvent everything, you just have to recognize potential and then tackle it.
"Life often turns out differently than you think"
Wiederkehr remained vague, saying that the election campaign would be run as a "team". He does not see any problems with communication or a lack of clarity in the distribution of tasks: they have always worked as a team. However, he admitted: "In life, things often turn out differently than you think. If I'd had the choice, I would have come up with a different schedule." However, Wiederkehr does not see any disadvantages in the election campaign as a result and obviously wants to emphasize his new role as Minister of Education.
Wiederkehr sees no parallels to the former leading candidate of the Vienna ÖVP, Gernot Blümel, who was also Minister of Finance - under heavy criticism from the NEOS at the time, keyword "part-time minister", Wiederkehr denied: "Blümel did not create any clarity about the distribution of tasks back then, the NEOS do now.
