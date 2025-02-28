Question of guilt still open
Bayesian is to be salvaged – but not the mast
The luxury sailing yacht Bayesian, previously advertised as "unsinkable", has been lying at the bottom of the sea off the coast of Sicily for months. A date has now been set for the salvage operation: it is still hoped that an explanation can be found as to why the ship sank. However, the mast - the highest in the world before the accident - will remain in the water.
The 56-metre Bayesian capsized during a violent storm last summer and sank within a few minutes off the port of Porticello. Seven people died, 15 others were able to escape from the hull.
Salvage starts at the end of April
It is still a mystery how the sailing ship sank so quickly. Now the wreck is to be lifted out of the water to get to the bottom of this question. As the Italian news agency Ansa reported on the basis of official sources, work is to begin at a depth of around 50 meters on 20 April.
The cost of the salvage will be borne by the owner company, which belongs to the widow of British billionaire Mike Lynch, who was among the victims of the shipwreck. A specialist company has been commissioned to transport the 473-ton wreck to the port of Termini Imerese near Palermo. This should be completed by mid-May.
The public prosecutor's office responsible is also based in Termini - following the recovery, it hopes to find answers to the cause of the accident, which has been the subject of wild speculation in some cases. It also needs to be clarified whether the shipyard of the ill-fated yacht or the crew are to blame for the sinking.
Evidence on the wreck has been preserved
Several weeks ago, the Italian daily newspaper "La Repubblica" reported that the mast had not been broken off the hull. Fuel and oil had been removed from the tanks so as not to destroy any evidence. The 75-metre-long mast is the only part that is not to be brought ashore but left on the seabed.
Seven of the 22 people on board died: Among the victims were the British billionaire Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, the manager of the investment bank Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Anne Elizabeth, the lawyer Chris Morvillo, his wife Nada and the on-board chef Thomas Recaldo. The official owner of the yacht, the widow Lynch, was rescued by emergency services.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.