Ink instead of grief
Jessica Alba shows fans new “divorce tattoo”
The divorce from husband Cash Warren may not yet be a done deal, but Jessica Alba has already sealed her new chapter in life with ink. The 43-year-old is celebrating her single life with a new tattoo.
The actress ("Sin City") was together with Warren for almost 17 years, 15 of them married, but the two went their separate ways a few weeks ago. However, they remain "on friendly terms", according to reports.
"Life is change is life"
She is celebrating her new phase of life with a tattoo. "Life is change is life" is written in script on her forearm.
She also shared a snapshot of her tattoo appointment.
As if that wasn't enough, Alba shared photos from her "current chapter" with her fans. Among other things, she also posted a photo with her three children Honor (16), Haven (13) and Hayes (7), a coyote in her neighborhood, several selfies and a poem by Divi Maggo entitled "Wilted Flowers".
"Heal, be the best version of you"
The poem (see pictures below) reads: "Your children will see through you one day. They will see you as a person with flaws and traumas. Grief that flowed from you into their lives. Every little wound you tried to hide, every tear in your heart, every pain in your soul. So heal for them. They deserve the best version of you. Heal so they don't have to be healed by you."
The last picture shows flowers and shrubs. Jessica wrote: "Life should be lived, not controlled."
Alba and Warren separated in January after 15 years of marriage - in friendship, as they both affirm. They have already agreed to share custody of their children. Lawyers are taking care of the division of assets. A bitter war of the roses, as with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which lasted over eight years, is not to be expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
