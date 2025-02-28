Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tests on mice

Researchers are getting closer to an effective malaria vaccine

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 09:10

The malaria parasite still kills almost half a million people worldwide every year. Swiss researchers are now one step closer to developing an effective malaria vaccine. They have identified a gene that holds out the prospect of an effective and safe live vaccine.

0 Kommentare

The researchers have genetically modified the malaria parasite so that it cannot cause malaria. Such live vaccines are already being used successfully against viral infectious diseases such as measles. They are considered safe and have few side effects.

Vaccine tested on mice
In future, the weakened parasite could be used as a live vaccine, as announced by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) on Friday. It was tested on mice. A study published in the journal "PLOS One" found that it was effective in mice.

However, there is still a long way to go before a truly safe vaccine for humans is developed. "For a vaccine that is to be administered millions of times, it must be ensured that the attenuated parasite does not get through in isolated cases and cause malaria," emphasized Volker Heussler, the cell biologist from the University of Bern responsible for the project, in the press release.

Two genes of the parasite switched off
Previously approved vaccines against malaria consist of a single protein of the malaria parasite. According to the SNSF, a vaccination currently provides protection in a maximum of seventy percent of those vaccinated and only lasts for around one year without a booster.

Researchers were therefore looking for a way to produce a more effective vaccine from an attenuated malaria parasite. In a screening process, they tested 1500 different variants of the parasite, in each of which a different gene had been switched off.

Pathogen is stopped in the liver
They found a genetically modified parasite that is stopped in the liver before it enters the bloodstream and triggers fever attacks. To make the vaccine safer, they also switched off another gene that was already known to stop the parasite in the liver stage.

For these studies, they worked with the protozoan Plasmodium berghei, which is closely related to the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum, but infects mice instead of humans.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf