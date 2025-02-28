Accident at intersection
Senior citizen’s car ends up on the roof after a violent crash
Spectacular accident on Thursday evening in the Tyrolean lowlands: In Niederndorf (Kufstein district), two vehicles collided violently at an intersection. The car of a local man (63) overturned due to the force of the impact and came to a standstill lying on its roof in the adjacent field.
According to the police, the accident happened at around 6.30 p.m. at the junction of Wildbichler Straße (B175) and Walchseestraße (B172). The 63-year-old local man was driving his car on the B175 and wanted to turn right onto the B172 to continue in the direction of Walchsee.
As a result of the collision, the Austrian's vehicle overturned and ended up in the adjacent field.
Die Polizei
Rollover after collision
However, a German (32) from the district of Rosenheim was driving there at the same time. The two cars collided! "The collision caused the Austrian's vehicle to roll over and land in the adjacent field," said the police. The car came to a standstill lying on its roof. The driver apparently got off lightly.
Admitted to hospital as a precaution
"No injuries were found on the driver at the scene. However, he was taken to Kufstein Hospital for a precautionary check-up," the investigators continued. The other German driver escaped with a scare.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.