Government program
“Do the right thing now” For Carinthia?
While Carinthian representatives of the new governing parties are optimistic, the opposition is hailing criticism. But what does the new program mean for our province?
Carinthia's SP governor Peter Kaiser considers the federal government program presented yesterday by the new "candy coalition" of SPÖ, ÖVP and Neos to be "cautiously positive". Under the title "Doing the right thing now. For Austria.", the three parties outlined on 210 pages how our nation should proceed in the future.
VP state deputy Martin Gruber is cautious in his praise: "It is essential that there will be a relief package for the location and for top performers. There will also be a much stricter approach to asylum and migration." Neos state spokesperson Janos Juvan, who will now presumably move up to the National Council, welcomes what has been achieved "in the important areas of education, relief, the rule of law and pensions".
Positive foundations, hardly anything concrete
In October 2024, the Carinthian state parliament adopted a joint demands paper - but which points made it into the new program? On the topic of infrastructure, which is important for Carinthia, it states that roads "that already have a permit should be built as quickly as possible". So no more obstacles in the way of the long-requested expansion of the B317?
I particularly welcome measures aimed at securing jobs, making life affordable and strengthening Austria as a business location!
Landeshauptmann Peter Kaiser
"For Carinthia, there are important foundations in the government program that give cause for optimism," says Sebastian Schuschnig, the VP provincial councillor responsible. However, there is nothing concrete to be read about other requested projects such as the freight railway line, an IC train stop in Kühnsdorf or the Plöcken Pass.
Police training center to be built
However, the demand for a ban on lab-grown meat at EU level has made it into the list, while uniform nationwide electricity grid tariffs, financial security for storm victims and the reimbursement of VAT on the purchase of equipment for emergency services have not been included (in writing). Incidentally, Carinthia is only mentioned by name in one point, namely the construction of a police training center in Krumpendorf.
Meanwhile, the Carinthian opposition parties are sharply critical: "In many areas, the program is completely lacking in courage and vision," says Team Carinthia leader Gerhard Köfer. The Freedom Party fears a "traffic light chaos like the one Germany has already experienced".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.