Medvedev complains: Punished because he’s Russian?

Medvedev's great frustration with himself and the world

Everything had started so well for Medvedev in the match against Griekspoor, he presented himself as superior in the first set and clearly prevailed 6:2. After that, the world number 6 kept the pressure on against the number 47, but he struggled to make the most of his chances, as evidenced by eight missed break points and four missed match points. He then quickly pulled 4:1 ahead in the tie-break, but still lost in the end - which increased Medvedev's frustration with himself and the world.