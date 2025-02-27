Desert accusation
Medvedev complains: Punished because he’s Russian?
It's not exactly a secret that he is not one of the more phlegmatic tennis players on the tour, but the fact that Daniil Medvedev even pulled out the "nationalism card" in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 in Dubai is surprising!
After losing the 2nd set in his duel with Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, he got into a wild argument with chair umpire Adel Nour, at the end of which the Russian complained about double standards, saying that he was at a disadvantage as a Russian ...
Medvedev's great frustration with himself and the world
Everything had started so well for Medvedev in the match against Griekspoor, he presented himself as superior in the first set and clearly prevailed 6:2. After that, the world number 6 kept the pressure on against the number 47, but he struggled to make the most of his chances, as evidenced by eight missed break points and four missed match points. He then quickly pulled 4:1 ahead in the tie-break, but still lost in the end - which increased Medvedev's frustration with himself and the world.
"What's this, double standards against Russians?"
On his return to the players' bench, the Russian must have said something that referee Nour didn't like - resulting in a warning for Medvedev. This finally broke the camel's back. "For what?" he shouted at the official. "You know what you said to me," Nour replied dryly. "You're a bit squeamish, aren't you?" Medvedev shot back, before concluding: "What's this, double standards against Russians?"
Regardless of this, Medvedev continued the match - and ultimately also lost the 3rd set, 5:7 after 2:40 hours ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
