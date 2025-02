“Were intimate!” Sex to blame for positive doping test?

Sex before and after

For Simmonds, the answer is obvious! She had sex! The Swiss athlete: "Both on the day of my doping test and the day before, my partner and I were intimate with each other. When I received the news, I immediately consulted an experienced lawyer. Through research, it turned out that, unbeknownst to me, my long-term partner had been taking Ligandrol at the time of the positive test to improve his personal physique."