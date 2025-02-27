Savings ideas from citizens
“City hall is a totally uncontrolled anarchy”
The politburos have submitted their savings proposals for Klagenfurt's catastrophic financial situation - but citizens also have their opinions. Today, master confectioner Bernhard Musil explains how he would arrive at a budget.
As a confectioner, Bernhard Musil is fantastic. But the former hotelier from Klagenfurt is also interested in town hall politics. He would have many cost-cutting measures for a budget. "The city senate needs to be reduced to five people, the municipal council to 24. Many employees would be eliminated. Temporary workers from security companies should be out. There are too many employees on the municipal council anyway. Only an immediate abolition of overtime will help - this is to come in a flash.
Old plans for the exhibition grounds should be found for the indoor swimming pool, which is easier for schoolchildren to reach. No new parking spaces need to be sealed, as they are already there. No environmental impact assessment is necessary, 60 percent of the heating costs could be covered by the waste heat from the ice rinks.
1000 x 1000 equals one million euros
The introduction of organizational controlling would be appropriate. If you look at the Court of Audit reports, there is total uncontrolled anarchy in the city council. Many of the problems arise because there is no control. A good controller is sure to find the first million in the organization within two weeks. The WIFI offers many.
And every finance officer must know: 1000 times 1000 euros in savings is also a million, and that could be implemented immediately for a budget. Nothing has been done in the town hall for years because of massive deception. Within all political groups. I don't want any more talk, please, only results count."
If you have any suggestions for saving money in Klagenfurt, please send us an e-mail to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at
