Who should succeed Hanke as city councillor in Vienna

Barbara Novak's 40 percent ticket

Many names are currently being bandied about. SPÖ state party secretary Barbara Novak could push her way into the city government. Internally, as one insider summarizes: "If the SPÖ does well on 27 April, i.e. comes out on top, Novak could be rewarded for her work with a city council post." The 40 percent ticket of Barbara Novak. But finance councillor? Probably not. As a housing councillor, she has a better chance of becoming mayor one day when Michael Ludwig hands over the sceptre. These are the thoughts of some.