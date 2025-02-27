Name known
Who should succeed Hanke as city councillor in Vienna
Many names are being mentioned in advance as a replacement for Peter Hanke, who will probably become infrastructure minister in the new government - the "Krone" knows the plan for how the city will deal with the sudden personnel gap.
Christoph Wiederkehr gone, Peter Hanke gone - the two city councillors are making great ministerial careers and leaving gaps in their parties, SPÖ and NEOS. Peter Hanke's appointment as Infrastructure Minister in particular came relatively suddenly. And so, virtually overnight - and in a more than difficult budget situation - the City of Vienna has lost its City Councillor for Finance. What happens now?
Barbara Novak's 40 percent ticket
Many names are currently being bandied about. SPÖ state party secretary Barbara Novak could push her way into the city government. Internally, as one insider summarizes: "If the SPÖ does well on 27 April, i.e. comes out on top, Novak could be rewarded for her work with a city council post." The 40 percent ticket of Barbara Novak. But finance councillor? Probably not. As a housing councillor, she has a better chance of becoming mayor one day when Michael Ludwig hands over the sceptre. These are the thoughts of some.
Kathrin Gaál is currently a housing city councillor - but she is said to have ambitions to become president of the provincial parliament. But all these models have one thing in common: they only make sense after the election.
"Appointing a successor to Hanke for a few weeks now would burn out the person," they say. So what happens now?
As a first step, Mayor Michael Ludwig will entrust the financial agendas to an acting city councillor. But only for a very short time, until next Friday (Ulli Sima is being discussed), after which the current Finance Director Christoph Maschek will take over. The advantage of this is that no one will have to familiarize themselves with the area of activity. After the election, the cards will be reshuffled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
