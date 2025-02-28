Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

City boss changes team

Vice mayor and city councillor leave the political stage

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 13:00

Deputy Mayor Helene Fuchs-Moser and Korneuburg City Councillor Hubert Holzer appear to have left the stage of the Danube city not entirely voluntarily. While Mayor Christian Gepp speaks of a necessary "breath of fresh air", his veteran ÖVP political colleagues are sometimes reserved and sometimes very direct in their reactions.

0 Kommentare

Even the politician herself is surprised that there would be such a bang: after Helene Fuchs-Moser announced her resignation as ÖVP deputy mayor of Korneuburg, the feedback was overwhelming - especially on social media. After all, the resignation was not voluntary, as she confirmed. Fuchs-Moser was also in third place in the preferential voting list, she has been deputy mayor for 15 years and is active in the social sector - with a correspondingly large number of contacts with citizens. She doesn't want to say anything more specific, just this much in a nutshell: "The mayor is the boss."

Building councillor does not leave without indignation: "Was dumped!"
Building Councillor Hubert Holzer will also no longer be a member of the next Korneuburg municipal council, which will be constituted on March 7. Mayor Christian Gepp confirms the two departures in conversation: "Both have done a good job in their functions and have built up a lot. We have a lot to thank both of them for," says Gepp, officially finding only positive words for the work of his former party colleagues. He argues that the aim now is to bring a breath of fresh air into the city government.

However, this is clearly not a suitable argument for the now former city councillor for construction: "A change could have been carried out in a completely different way," he says in the Krone interview. "We had the head of the city's back and served the city for years. Such a 'dumping' would not have been necessary," Holzer resents.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf