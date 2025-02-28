Vice mayor and city councillor leave the political stage

Even the politician herself is surprised that there would be such a bang: after Helene Fuchs-Moser announced her resignation as ÖVP deputy mayor of Korneuburg, the feedback was overwhelming - especially on social media. After all, the resignation was not voluntary, as she confirmed. Fuchs-Moser was also in third place in the preferential voting list, she has been deputy mayor for 15 years and is active in the social sector - with a correspondingly large number of contacts with citizens. She doesn't want to say anything more specific, just this much in a nutshell: "The mayor is the boss."