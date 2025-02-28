City boss changes team
Vice mayor and city councillor leave the political stage
Deputy Mayor Helene Fuchs-Moser and Korneuburg City Councillor Hubert Holzer appear to have left the stage of the Danube city not entirely voluntarily. While Mayor Christian Gepp speaks of a necessary "breath of fresh air", his veteran ÖVP political colleagues are sometimes reserved and sometimes very direct in their reactions.
Even the politician herself is surprised that there would be such a bang: after Helene Fuchs-Moser announced her resignation as ÖVP deputy mayor of Korneuburg, the feedback was overwhelming - especially on social media. After all, the resignation was not voluntary, as she confirmed. Fuchs-Moser was also in third place in the preferential voting list, she has been deputy mayor for 15 years and is active in the social sector - with a correspondingly large number of contacts with citizens. She doesn't want to say anything more specific, just this much in a nutshell: "The mayor is the boss."
Building councillor does not leave without indignation: "Was dumped!"
Building Councillor Hubert Holzer will also no longer be a member of the next Korneuburg municipal council, which will be constituted on March 7. Mayor Christian Gepp confirms the two departures in conversation: "Both have done a good job in their functions and have built up a lot. We have a lot to thank both of them for," says Gepp, officially finding only positive words for the work of his former party colleagues. He argues that the aim now is to bring a breath of fresh air into the city government.
However, this is clearly not a suitable argument for the now former city councillor for construction: "A change could have been carried out in a completely different way," he says in the Krone interview. "We had the head of the city's back and served the city for years. Such a 'dumping' would not have been necessary," Holzer resents.
