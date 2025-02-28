That's how long it lasts
Heading into the last few weeks of skiing with plenty of optimism
The ski season is drawing to a close on the local mountains. Traditionally, Hinterstoder has the longest carving season this year - the plan is to stay open until April 6. Hochficht will be open for the last time on March 23. On the Wurzeralm and Kasberg, the lifts stop a week later - provided the weather conditions allow it by then.
Many more events
"We will make do with the snow. Last year, it was possible to ski down the valley until mid-March. We are confident that we will finish this season well. We also have a few more events planned," says Helmut Holzinger, Managing Director of Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm.
Very satisfied with the season
Even if he has to admit that "spring is challenging for the piste team". It is important that the nights are cold and clear, because then the freshly groomed slopes can warm up overnight. In the past few days, the pistes in Hinterstoder have been on the softer side due to the fresh snow - but that should change quickly.
"We have a meter of snow everywhere on the slopes. In the morning we have conditions like in January, in the afternoon it will be sunny skiing," explains Gerald Paschinger, head of Hochficht. Both operators are very satisfied with this year's season so far. In Hinterstoder, for example, the number of visitors is around eight percent higher than in the previous season. And there is still a little time left for fun on the slopes.
