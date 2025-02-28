Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

That's how long it lasts

Heading into the last few weeks of skiing with plenty of optimism

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 11:20
0 Kommentare

The ski season is drawing to a close on the local mountains. Traditionally, Hinterstoder has the longest carving season this year - the plan is to stay open until April 6. Hochficht will be open for the last time on March 23. On the Wurzeralm and Kasberg, the lifts stop a week later - provided the weather conditions allow it by then.

Many more events
"We will make do with the snow. Last year, it was possible to ski down the valley until mid-March. We are confident that we will finish this season well. We also have a few more events planned," says Helmut Holzinger, Managing Director of Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm.

Very satisfied with the season
Even if he has to admit that "spring is challenging for the piste team". It is important that the nights are cold and clear, because then the freshly groomed slopes can warm up overnight. In the past few days, the pistes in Hinterstoder have been on the softer side due to the fresh snow - but that should change quickly.

Zitat Icon

We will make do with the snow and get by. We are confident that we will finish the current season well.

Helmut Holzinger, Geschäftsführer Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm

"We have a meter of snow everywhere on the slopes. In the morning we have conditions like in January, in the afternoon it will be sunny skiing," explains Gerald Paschinger, head of Hochficht. Both operators are very satisfied with this year's season so far. In Hinterstoder, for example, the number of visitors is around eight percent higher than in the previous season. And there is still a little time left for fun on the slopes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf