Experts meet to discuss the future of the construction industry

Politicians emphasized their efforts to continue investing despite pressure to save money and little financial leeway. "The state of Carinthia has increased investments from 267 million euros to 271 million euros in the budget for 2025," emphasized state vice-president Gaby Schaunig. The public sector is one of the largest clients for the construction industry. Up to 30 percent of projects come from the state, cities or municipalities. According to Mayor Günther Albel, investments must be made despite the pressure to save money. With regard to Villach, he referred to major construction projects such as the ice rink or the new barracks.