At the FH Campus Villach
Experts meet to discuss the future of the construction industry
The construction industry is going through a difficult phase. On Thursday in Villach, experts discussed the industry's new beginnings and changes.
The construction industry is very important in Austria. The sector generated value added of 31.74 million euros in 2023. The industry is under severe pressure. Building construction in particular is feeling the effects of high construction and financing costs. In addition, there are fewer orders from the public sector across the entire sector because municipalities have to make savings.
Day of the Carinthian construction industry
The prevailing challenges were discussed at the Carinthian Construction Industry Day. After all, there are around 5000 companies in Carinthia, employing more than 40,000 people. For Kelag CEO Reinhard Draxler, the energy transition is an opportunity for innovative companies and employees. "Over the next ten years, Kelag will invest 3.8 billion euros in the energy transition. 2.7 billion alone will flow into the construction sector and numerous ancillary trades."
Politicians emphasized their efforts to continue investing despite pressure to save money and little financial leeway. "The state of Carinthia has increased investments from 267 million euros to 271 million euros in the budget for 2025," emphasized state vice-president Gaby Schaunig. The public sector is one of the largest clients for the construction industry. Up to 30 percent of projects come from the state, cities or municipalities. According to Mayor Günther Albel, investments must be made despite the pressure to save money. With regard to Villach, he referred to major construction projects such as the ice rink or the new barracks.
Numerous companies and interest groups were on site to make direct contact with students and school pupils. Young construction professionals were able to get internships directly on site. The event was rounded off by a live construction site run by the Chamber of Commerce's construction guild.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
