Europe’s companies are borrowing more money from banks

Loans more attractive due to falling interest rates

Loans have become more attractive again in recent months because key interest rates have fallen. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the ECB has raised key interest rates significantly in recent years. The deposit rate at which banks can park money with the ECB rose to four percent. However, things have been going downhill again since June 2024: since then, the ECB has already cut interest rates five times. The deposit rate currently stands at 2.75 percent.