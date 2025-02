Salzburger Almhütte is fully in line with the wedding trend

The number of marriages in Austria fell in 2024. According to preliminary data from Statistics Austria, 44,924 couples tied the knot, 931 fewer than in 2023 (- 2.0%). From a regional perspective, there were fewer marriages in eight federal states than in the previous year. The sharpest declines were recorded in Burgenland (- 14.8%), Tyrol (- 4.9%) and Salzburg (- 3.8%). Only in Styria did the number of marriages increase by 2.3%. There was also a decline in the number of registered partnerships: 1,857 couples opted for this form of cohabitation, 98 fewer than in the previous year.