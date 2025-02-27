Zeller Ironman is one of the most popular events

"Great confirmation of our work"

Patrick Schörkmayer, Race Director of both events, commented on the multiple awards at the Athlete Choice Awards as follows: "It is a great confirmation of our work that the athletes appreciate our events so much. Above all, the high overall satisfaction and the willingness to recommend us to others show that we offer exactly the right experience. We are proud to be hosts at such exceptional locations as Zell am See-Kaprun and Klagenfurt."