Worldwide survey
Zeller Ironman is one of the most popular events
The organizers have announced the winners. And once again, the local events - the Ironman 70.3 in Zell am See-Kaprun and the Ironman Klagenfurt - are at the top of the list. We are talking about the most popular events in the global extreme sports series among athletes.
The two sold-out events in Austria were able to impress in several categories. The IRONMAN 70.3 Zell am See-Kaprun took 2nd place in Europe for the overall best bike course, 3rd place in the category "Recommend to a friend" and 4th place for overall satisfaction with the event. Also known for its unparalleled beauty, IRONMAN Kärnten-Klagenfurt, Austria achieved 3rd place for overall satisfaction and 5th place in the category "Recommend to a friend".
"Great confirmation of our work"
Patrick Schörkmayer, Race Director of both events, commented on the multiple awards at the Athlete Choice Awards as follows: "It is a great confirmation of our work that the athletes appreciate our events so much. Above all, the high overall satisfaction and the willingness to recommend us to others show that we offer exactly the right experience. We are proud to be hosts at such exceptional locations as Zell am See-Kaprun and Klagenfurt."
Almost 50,000 took part in the survey
He particularly emphasized the impressive backdrops and the outstanding routes that inspire participants from all over the world year after year. More than 48,000 survey participants gave their feedback to determine the winners in the individual categories of the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events, which is a great achievement for the winning events and their host communities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
