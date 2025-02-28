"Krone" commentary
State Secretary as “Mini Musk”
State secretaries are not generally considered to be the most spectacular appointments. Former Chancellor Kreisky said at the time, when he was angry with "his" State Secretary Veselsky: "State Secretaries are assistants to the respective Minister." Well, things are likely to be different for Sepp Schellhorn in the new government: as an eloquent practitioner, he is supposed to streamline the bureaucracy. A bureaucracy that has proliferated over decades and is "hitting" the provinces and municipalities in particular.
As an innkeeper and hotelier, he has been confronted with precisely these problems and knows where the snags are.
As "Mini Musk", he is to take an Austrian approach to cutting red tape. It will be exciting to see how he tackles this task: people have been complaining about bureaucratic excesses for ages (and usually rightly so), but changes and improvements often get caught up in the thicket of legal regulations.
There has already been the "Austrian Convention", which was pushed by the then President of the Court of Audit, Fiedler. In fact, very concrete reform proposals were made on many points.
However, these reforms did not take place. The power of the mayors and provincial governors was too great.
This is reminiscent of a comment made at the funeral of a well-known architect: "And once we even almost let him build something."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.