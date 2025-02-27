Province of Lower Austria invests
Road and rail for commuters and business
A major expansion package is intended to make mobility easier for citizens and support construction companies. The state government will invest hundreds of millions of euros in these projects.
When it comes to roads, "everything on rails" - this is how the state government's infrastructure program can be described. The background: Austria is currently experiencing the longest recession since the Second World War, and economic output will unfortunately not be recovering any time soon. "In order to create a solid basis for sustainable economic growth, we now need a determined economic catch-up campaign," says Udo Landbauer (FPÖ), Deputy Provincial Councillor for Transport.
Roads and cycle paths
Strong investment in infrastructure should also make this possible in the face of tight budgets. An example from the past: from April 2023 to February 2025, more than 700 construction measures were implemented to maintain and build new provincial roads in more than 500 municipalities. At the same time, 251 cycling projects were also realized, and the road service implemented 318 ancillary facilities in 220 municipalities. In total, more than 251 million euros were spent on these projects.
In economic times like these, we must not press the budget stop button when it comes to infrastructure!
Landesvize Udo Landbauer
"Pressing the stop button on infrastructure in times like these would be a fatal signal for the local economy. We will therefore continue to build roads," announces Landbauer. 221 million euros have been earmarked for this year.
Setting the course for the railroad
There is also a green light for the expansion of public transport. According to Landbauer, the modernization of the Eisenbach infrastructure is "fully on track". This includes the modernization of the Traisental, Erlauftal and Kamptal railroads as well as the Puchberg, Franz-Josefs, Süd- and Nordwestbahn. In total, the state and ÖBB plan to jointly invest almost 650 million euros by 2033.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
