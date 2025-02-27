Road and rail for commuters and business

Roads and cycle paths

Strong investment in infrastructure should also make this possible in the face of tight budgets. An example from the past: from April 2023 to February 2025, more than 700 construction measures were implemented to maintain and build new provincial roads in more than 500 municipalities. At the same time, 251 cycling projects were also realized, and the road service implemented 318 ancillary facilities in 220 municipalities. In total, more than 251 million euros were spent on these projects.