Displeasure at bankruptcy! “Not understandable for me”

For Sokol's volleyball team, the season will probably end with a place between fifth and eighth after the 0:3 in the second game of the quarter-final series against Tirol. The Viennese kept up well at home, especially in the first set - 23:25 - but in the end the defending champions were at least one size too big.
A strong start, but a clear loss. Sokol's volleyball players were also beaten in the second game of the AVL quarter-final series (best-of-5) against Tirol. The Viennese team lost 3:0 to the defending champions in the Posthalle in front of former beach star Martin Ermacora after 70 minutes. For the visitors, who are retiring from professional sport after the season, it was their 20th win in their 20th league game - the 17th 3:0! "We were able to keep up well in the first half. But you can just tell that Hypo Tirol is a Champions League team," said Sokol captain Florian Weikert. "And when they want to, they win!"
Viennese club boss Karl Hanzl was also among the many spectators watching the home defeat against the domestic volleyball giants. That the Tyroleans are withdrawing at the end of the season? "That's a shame. Thanks to Hannes Kronthaler's good connections, this club is the only one that can afford a team at Champions League level." The Falcons' long-term official also took a harder line with the domestic association. "When they say that the league is on the right track and then the best club jumps ship - that's incomprehensible to me."
However, Hanzl is primarily looking at his club. With the men, the dream goal was the semi-finals, now the aim is to finish at least fifth in what will probably be a flourishing placement play-off. For the women, the best-of-3 quarter-final series on Saturday is all about advancing to the top four. After the 3:0 home win, everything should be clear away from home. "Our goal is the title," said the boss. "We have the team to do it."
