Displeasure at bankruptcy! “Not understandable for me”

A strong start, but a clear loss. Sokol's volleyball players were also beaten in the second game of the AVL quarter-final series (best-of-5) against Tirol. The Viennese team lost 3:0 to the defending champions in the Posthalle in front of former beach star Martin Ermacora after 70 minutes. For the visitors, who are retiring from professional sport after the season, it was their 20th win in their 20th league game - the 17th 3:0! "We were able to keep up well in the first half. But you can just tell that Hypo Tirol is a Champions League team," said Sokol captain Florian Weikert. "And when they want to, they win!"