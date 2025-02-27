Van der Bellen honored dress rehearsal of the Opera Ball

Homosexual couple present for the first time

After the entry of the opening committee, which included a homosexual couple for the first time, the State Opera Ballet set the tone for the evening with Johann Strauss' "Kaiserwalzer". In a typical Viennese mood "between rejoicing and being saddened to death", 20 dancers from the ensemble floated across the parquet in a choreography by Martin Schläpfer - for the first time with young dancers from the in-house ballet school.