Things get serious today
Van der Bellen honored dress rehearsal of the Opera Ball
The dress rehearsal of the Vienna Opera Ball on Wednesday evening had a prominent surprise guest: Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen attended the final test for the State Ball for the first time in his term of office. The Johann Strauss focus of the opening was met with much applause from the audience.
This is not the first time that the head of state has taken an interest in the preparations: in 2019, Van der Bellen had the set-up work for the Opera Ball explained to him in person.
Opera Ball and Strauss: a successful combination
The dress rehearsal then proved that the Opera Ball and Johann Strauss are by nature a successful combination. To mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the "Waltz King", State Opera Director Bogdan Roščic dedicated almost the entire artistic opening of the Opera Ball on Thursday to the popular composer.
Homosexual couple present for the first time
After the entry of the opening committee, which included a homosexual couple for the first time, the State Opera Ballet set the tone for the evening with Johann Strauss' "Kaiserwalzer". In a typical Viennese mood "between rejoicing and being saddened to death", 20 dancers from the ensemble floated across the parquet in a choreography by Martin Schläpfer - for the first time with young dancers from the in-house ballet school.
Pictures of the debutants:
Happy Latin lover mood
The show continued seamlessly with Johann Strauss' "Frühlingsstimmenwalzer". Here it was up to the young star soprano Nadine Sierra to spread the desired cheerfulness and freshness among the audience for which the popular song is so famous.
Strauss then had to make way for the Latin lover feeling of 19th century Madrid: And who better to spread this than tenor Juan Diego Flórez, who made the guests at the dress rehearsal melt as intended with the aria "Bella Enamorada" from "El último romántico".
The tour continued to Venice, again accompanied by the now familiar "Waltz King" Johann Strauss. With the famous operetta melody "Alle maskiert" from "Eine Nacht in Venedig", Sierra, Maria Nazarova, Flórez and Daniel Jenz then revealed the secret motto of the Opera Ball: "Where fun, madness and pleasure reign".
The "Danube Waltz" at the end
Maria Angelini-Santner and Christoph Santner from the Santner Dance School also had Johann Strauss as a guideline for the choreography for the 144 couples of the Young Ladies' and Young Gentlemen's Committee. They opted for a revival of the "Violetta Polka", a work that was a huge hit during Strauss' lifetime, but then increasingly faded into obscurity.
The opera didn't have to think much about the final performance of the evening, as it was always penned by Johann Strauss: the "Danube Waltz", Austria's unofficial national anthem.
