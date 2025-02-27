Vorteilswelt
Vacancy utilization

Pupils now perform in Salzburg retirement home

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 08:00
Before House 2 in the Itzling retirement home is rebuilt, the Salzburg Musikum will be using some of the rooms there free of charge. The decision was made today. Rehearsals can continue until 2027.
0 Kommentare

Bringing music to the neighborhoods - this is a project close to the heart of Musikum Director Ludwig Nussbichler. The first pilot project was launched in October 2024: the Musikum is currently using the third floor of the Itzling retirement home for lessons. The city has decided to build a new building there. Until the diggers arrive, however, flutes, trumpets, guitars and violins will set the tone there.

Nussbichler explains: "We want to create satellites with the Musikum - in other words, to outsource our lessons in all parts of the city where it makes sense, such as retirement homes or near churches." Itzling is a first beacon. Three rehearsal rooms and several adjoining rooms are available for the music school. Lessons are held during the day, in the evenings and at weekends.

Sebastian Lankes, SPÖ culture spokesman and supporter of the project, says: "Using vacant space is in line with the party agreement. Here in Itzling, we can make unused rooms available to the Musikum free of charge - a win-win situation".

The free use still requires a decision by the city government, which is due to be made today in the building committee. The use of the Musikum is guaranteed until 2027. At the same time, Nussbichler is already looking for alternative vacancies. After all, the project close to his heart is set to continue.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
