Vacancy utilization
Pupils now perform in Salzburg retirement home
Bringing music to the neighborhoods - this is a project close to the heart of Musikum Director Ludwig Nussbichler. The first pilot project was launched in October 2024: the Musikum is currently using the third floor of the Itzling retirement home for lessons. The city has decided to build a new building there. Until the diggers arrive, however, flutes, trumpets, guitars and violins will set the tone there.
Nussbichler explains: "We want to create satellites with the Musikum - in other words, to outsource our lessons in all parts of the city where it makes sense, such as retirement homes or near churches." Itzling is a first beacon. Three rehearsal rooms and several adjoining rooms are available for the music school. Lessons are held during the day, in the evenings and at weekends.
Sebastian Lankes, SPÖ culture spokesman and supporter of the project, says: "Using vacant space is in line with the party agreement. Here in Itzling, we can make unused rooms available to the Musikum free of charge - a win-win situation".
The free use still requires a decision by the city government, which is due to be made today in the building committee. The use of the Musikum is guaranteed until 2027. At the same time, Nussbichler is already looking for alternative vacancies. After all, the project close to his heart is set to continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.