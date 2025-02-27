Villach terror
Shortly before the attack: “The perpetrator wanted to use our toilet”
Shock in a snack bar after the first published pictures of the Villach attacker. Also great sadness - because the victim (14) was a welcome regular.
"We generally let anyone use the toilet free of charge - if they ask politely. Even if he or she doesn't use our facilities. But he acted as if it was a matter of course. Apart from the fact that he was standing in front of us with a bulging supermarket bag. We thought that was a bit cheeky," say the boss and his staff at the Villach snack bar, who wish to remain anonymous for fear of revenge.
"We know that even the food supplier, who was supposed to receive a hero award from Villach, from Austria, has been living in fear and under threat ever since." And so the restaurant manager refused to let the Syrian use the toilet on that sad Saturday. He did not complain about it.
"His look was really cold"
"He then turned around without saying a word and walked out of the door. But I still remember his eyes to this day. His gaze was really cold - as if he was on drugs or drunk." Two hours later, this same "strange guest" stabbed six people, taking the life of a 14-year-old victim.
"We were shocked"
"When we saw the first photos of the attacker on the internet, we were really shocked and couldn't believe it at first. But it was even worse for us when we found out that Alexander was the victim. He was a regular visitor with his friends - a very likeable, polite young man. That is so sad. No one can imagine how bad this must be for his parents and family."
