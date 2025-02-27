After the Capital of Culture
“Åhnlroas” returns to the Sisi Park in Ischl
The Capital of Culture in the Salzkammergut may have come to an end - but it continues: the photo project by a Viennese photographer with senior citizens, which was a hit in Bad Ischl last year, is entering its second round. It is about appreciation of an older generation - and real people, sometimes also about love affairs.
The photographer Catherine Ebser, who lives in Vienna, returned to her home town of Bad Ischl last year for an "Åhnlroas": she presented stylish portraits of "mature models" in Sisi Park and also captured heartfelt dreams.
The initiative is now proving to be one of the most sustainable events of the Capital of Culture, as the next "Åhnlroas" is currently being prepared. "I'm looking for partners and sponsors who want to work together to set an example for more visibility and appreciation in old age," says Ebser. There will be another exhibition in Ischl in the summer.
Photos and Obonja
As early as April, she wants to travel through the Salzkammergut for the new "Åhnlroas" and ask older people to pose in front of the camera, styling included.
The Capital of Culture also remains a driving force for regional development. For International Women's Day on March 8, the special tour "In the footsteps of women in Bad Ischl" will be offered twice. Actor Cornelius Obonja will then open the new event series "Historicum Salzkammergut" in the Trinkhalle on March 20.
