More and more vacancies in Graz city center

Mayor Elke Kahr says she is well aware of the problem, but: "Many aspects of the problem cannot be solved at municipal level. People have less money to spend on shopping and are buying more and more online," she says. In addition, the landlords of retail space also have a responsibility: "Rents also need to be adjusted so that retailers can still afford them. Many retail spaces are also in properties that belong to us as a city. And almost all of them are rented out because we have adjusted the prices," says the mayor.