This is why the walls shake so often in Tyrol

Half of 140 quakes in Tyrol

But why does the earth keep shaking, especially in Tyrol? "The province lies along a tectonic fault zone," says Meurers. These weak points in the rock are more prone to fractures. When plates shift, at some point the rock can no longer withstand the friction and a fracture occurs - we feel this as an earthquake. Of the total of around 140 earthquakes that were felt by the population in Austria last year, around half occurred in Tyrol. "The high number in 2024 was mainly due to a series of quakes in the Waidring area, where 50 earthquakes were felt," explains Meurers.