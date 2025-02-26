Opera Ball: glitz, glamor and several protests

Probably the most provocative protest will take place at Albertinaplatz. Under the slogan "The rich are dancing - we are protesting against unfair distribution", the demonstrators want to make a statement against social inequality. Another march will start at Ballhausplatz and continue via Michaelerplatz, Kohlmarkt, Graben and Neuer Markt to Helmut-Zilk-Platz. The focus here is on the demand for a fair redistribution of wealth.