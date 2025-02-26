Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Traffic chaos looms

Opera Ball: glitz, glamor and several protests

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 15:30

On Thursday, the Vienna State Opera will be transformed into the nation's most magnificent ballroom for the 67th time. The Federal President, Federal Chancellor and an illustrious crowd of guests from politics, business and show business will be in attendance. But while the sounds of the waltz can be heard inside, there are three registered demonstrations outside.

0 Kommentare

Probably the most provocative protest will take place at Albertinaplatz. Under the slogan "The rich are dancing - we are protesting against unfair distribution", the demonstrators want to make a statement against social inequality. Another march will start at Ballhausplatz and continue via Michaelerplatz, Kohlmarkt, Graben and Neuer Markt to Helmut-Zilk-Platz. The focus here is on the demand for a fair redistribution of wealth. 

Explosive route
From Keplerplatz via Laxenburger Straße, Favoritenstraße and Wiedner Hauptstraße to Kiedner Hauptstraße.
Wiedner Hauptstraße to Kärntner Straße is the third protest route with the theme "Demonstration against the Opernball 2025". Things could get particularly explosive here, as the route runs in the immediate vicinity of the State Opera.

Due to recent terror threats against Viennese balls on the internet, a comprehensive security concept has been developed - as already mentioned by the Vienna police. Uniformed and undercover forces are to ensure security.

Road closures and detour from 6 p.m. will massively disrupt traffic in the city center. The streets affected include Operngasse, Kärntner Straße and the Ring. It is therefore recommended to avoid the inner city area. Public transport on the Ring will also be diverted from 7 pm - patience is required on Thursday evening!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf