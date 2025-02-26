Traffic chaos looms
Opera Ball: glitz, glamor and several protests
On Thursday, the Vienna State Opera will be transformed into the nation's most magnificent ballroom for the 67th time. The Federal President, Federal Chancellor and an illustrious crowd of guests from politics, business and show business will be in attendance. But while the sounds of the waltz can be heard inside, there are three registered demonstrations outside.
Probably the most provocative protest will take place at Albertinaplatz. Under the slogan "The rich are dancing - we are protesting against unfair distribution", the demonstrators want to make a statement against social inequality. Another march will start at Ballhausplatz and continue via Michaelerplatz, Kohlmarkt, Graben and Neuer Markt to Helmut-Zilk-Platz. The focus here is on the demand for a fair redistribution of wealth.
Explosive route
From Keplerplatz via Laxenburger Straße, Favoritenstraße and Wiedner Hauptstraße to Kiedner Hauptstraße.
Wiedner Hauptstraße to Kärntner Straße is the third protest route with the theme "Demonstration against the Opernball 2025". Things could get particularly explosive here, as the route runs in the immediate vicinity of the State Opera.
Due to recent terror threats against Viennese balls on the internet, a comprehensive security concept has been developed - as already mentioned by the Vienna police. Uniformed and undercover forces are to ensure security.
Road closures and detour from 6 p.m. will massively disrupt traffic in the city center. The streets affected include Operngasse, Kärntner Straße and the Ring. It is therefore recommended to avoid the inner city area. Public transport on the Ring will also be diverted from 7 pm - patience is required on Thursday evening!
