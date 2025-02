Ryder Cup captain tees off in Salzburg

There are just under three months to go until the DP World Tour makes a guest appearance in Austria. The Austrian Alpine Open will take place at GC Gut Altentann in Salzburg at the end of May and preparations for the country's biggest golf tournament have been in full swing for some time now. The event will be broadcast live on TV in 170 countries and has a budget of over 4.5 million euros. "We are fully on track and are experiencing enormous euphoria. Ticket sales could hardly be better," says organizer Edwin Weindorfer, who has been able to secure an absolute superstar for the tournament. Luke Donald, the current Ryder Cup captain of Team Europe, will be teeing off in Salzburg. "It's an incredible thing," says Weindorfer, who wants to attract three or four more top stars.