Vigil for forced climate protection

Rapid melting of the glaciers

The alarming melting of the Silvretta glaciers, which shrank by an average of 25 meters in 2022 alone, shows just how serious the situation is. The "grannies against the right" emphasize that climate protection not only has an ecological dimension, but also a social and human rights dimension. They are calling on the state and federal governments to take consistent measures to achieve the climate targets and secure the livelihoods of future generations. They are supported in this by "Grandparents for Grandchildren" and "Parents for Future", who are also campaigning for a sustainable climate policy.