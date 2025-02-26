Vorteilswelt
Grannies against the right

Vigil for forced climate protection

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 16:25

Climate protection seems to have lost importance at a political level. The "grannies against the right" in Vorarlberg want to change that - and are taking to the streets to do so. 

0 Kommentare

When they put on their red knitted hats, spread out their banners and hold up their signs, it's that time again: the "Grannies against the Right" are holding their weekly vigil on Kornmarktplatz in Bregenz. On Thursday evening, the "grannies" put climate protection on their agenda. The choice of topic is no coincidence: in April 2024, the association "KlimaSeniorinnen Schweiz" achieved a historic victory before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The court ruled that Switzerland's inadequate climate policy violated the human rights of older women, in particular their right to private and family life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This landmark ruling once again emphasizes the obligation of states to protect their citizens from the negative effects of climate change.

The consequences of climate change are also being felt in Vorarlberg. The Climate Status Report 2023 shows that the average annual temperature in the region has risen by more than two degrees Celsius since 1980 - twice the global average. This also means that hotter days are becoming more frequent, dry spells are getting longer and longer and heavy rainfall events are increasing.

Rapid melting of the glaciers
The alarming melting of the Silvretta glaciers, which shrank by an average of 25 meters in 2022 alone, shows just how serious the situation is. The "grannies against the right" emphasize that climate protection not only has an ecological dimension, but also a social and human rights dimension. They are calling on the state and federal governments to take consistent measures to achieve the climate targets and secure the livelihoods of future generations. They are supported in this by "Grandparents for Grandchildren" and "Parents for Future", who are also campaigning for a sustainable climate policy. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Vondrak
Philipp Vondrak
