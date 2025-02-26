New type of AI from Linz to outperform ChatGPT

A self-driving car is unable to decide whether it can drive over a plastic bag that has blown over or whether it is an obstacle. "It needs to know that something is not so massive if it can be blown away by the wind. It still lacks this understanding of the world," said Hochreiter. Broad AI, on the other hand, should have sufficient knowledge to adapt to new situations. It would not be able to match the capabilities of humans; for that, it would need "artificial general intelligence", which is still a long way off.