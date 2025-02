Viennese soul, Thomas Bernhard and classical stars

In the "Great Voices" series, the Lower Austrian Heldentenor Andreas Schager performs a gala concert with the Bruckner Orchestra for the first time (March 23). Singer and songwriter Ariel Oehl, who wowed audiences on stage in last year's play "Tom auf dem Lande", stops in Linz on his "Tour of Hope" (May 9). You can look forward to indie pop with driving beats, lively bass lines and songs that get under your skin.