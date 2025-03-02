Regenerate your body!
Start spring easily with detox now
The long winter has left its mark on many people. Not just in the clothes that have become too tight, but also in the lack of well-being: The heavy, high-sugar diet and too little exercise over the past few months have led to physical and mental sluggishness and sometimes extra kilos.
A detox cure helps to get rid of these old burdens and strengthen the immune system right now. It also supports the metabolism, can make the skin glow and provide a new feeling of energy. After all, the first rays of sunshine and higher temperatures in March give us a bit of a spring feeling and motivation that we should take advantage of!
Regenerate the body
An effective regeneration cure is based on a conscious, natural diet. Avoid sugar, alcohol, caffeine and processed foods over the next few days. Instead, eat lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, wholegrain products, nuts and seeds. Various teas such as ginger, turmeric, nettle, rooibos or green tea also support detoxification and provide the body with antioxidants. It is important to drink enough water to promote the elimination of toxins.
A typical detox day could look like this: Start with a glass of warm lemon water, followed by a green smoothie for breakfast. Mix together fresh spinach or kale, avocado, cucumber, celery stalk, fresh ginger, lemon juice, some banana and water or unsweetened coconut water to taste.
Lots of fruit and vegetables
A colorful vegetable salad enriched with healthy fats (e.g. avocado, olive oil) is ideal for lunch. In the evening you can enjoy a light vegetable soup.
Don't forget to exercise!
Physical activity also plays a crucial role. It supports the cardiovascular system, boosts the metabolism and increases detoxification through sweating. Ideal sports during a detox cure are yoga, light jogging sessions or walks. These activities not only promote physical fitness, but also help to reduce stress, which is important for a holistic effect.
