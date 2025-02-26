Unity on Ukraine
NEOS fear “dictatorial peace”, only the FPÖ breaks ranks
The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which has been going on for three years, was a topic of discussion in the National Council on Wednesday. The NEOS in particular warned of a "dictatorial peace" with regard to the US U-turn. In the ensuing debate, the only opposition came from the FPÖ.
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger warned against a "dictatorial peace that only superficially offers peace" during a topical debate requested by the NEOS at the start of what will probably be the last session before the formation of a new government. A just peace and security guarantees for Ukraine are needed.
Meinl-Reisinger, who is being touted as a future foreign minister, criticized the negotiations between the USA and Russia on Ukraine without the latter sitting at the negotiating table. "Not about Ukraine without Ukraine and not about Europe without Europe, that must be the motto," said the NEOS leader. The war is not just about a fight over territory, but about the sovereignty of Ukraine, but also about the way of life in Europe.
In addition, the past few days have shown that the fundamentally "strong bond of transatlantic relations has cracked". The EU must therefore ensure its own security. There has been a lot of talk about wake-up calls and a turning point, now "words must be followed by deeds", Meinl-Reisinger demanded.
Schallenberg pleads for a "cool head"
Outgoing Foreign Minister and interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) also made a fiery plea for European unity. In view of current developments, he recommended keeping a "cool head and a sense of proportion" and not "gasping for breath" at every statement made by US President Donald Trump.
"We are not weak, we are just currently presenting an image of weakness," he said, calling for more self-confidence as an EU. Europe had provided many times more aid (see chart above) for Ukraine than the USA and there would be no deal without talking about the Russian assets frozen in Europe.
FPÖ accuses parties of "warmongering"
The FPÖ takes a completely different view. "This is not about Western values," said Freedom Party MP Susanne Fürst, adding that Ukraine was fighting for its own survival. It is about security, NATO expansion "and about natural resources and billions".
Fürst accused the EU Commission and the other parties in the National Council of refusing to make an objective assessment of the war for three years. Instead, there have been irrational, emotional and moralizing reactions and a "heroization of the Ukrainian president", said Fürst and spoke of "warmongering".
Anyone who did not understand that this war was a war of aggression was "living in a dream world", criticized Petra Bayr, a member of the SPÖ. Green Party leader Werner Kogler also emphasized that lasting peace, independence and freedom also require security. He also had to come to this painful realization. "Imagine there is peace and one person does everything," said Kogler.
Stefan will not be extradited
Parliament also decided on the extradition of Harald Stefan (FPÖ). An application by the Vienna public prosecutor's office on suspicion of incitement to hatred was unanimously rejected by the National Council on Wednesday. It was established that the incriminated act took place in connection with his political activities as a member of parliament.
The investigation by the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office was prompted by statements made by Stefan at a secretly recorded event in January of this year. At the FPÖ regulars' table in Simmering, the Freedom Party politician allegedly referred to Afghan refugees as "rabble".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
