Konsel on 1998: “That was a really cool World Cup”

A lot invested to be there

Anyone who knows the "Panther" knows that he always gives one hundred percent. This was also the case in the late fall of his career, when he was struggling with Achilles tendon problems. The medical department managed to get the then 36-year-old fit.



In sporting terms, Austria did well in France, but the points haul of two was ultimately not enough to advance to the round of 16. "You have to beat Cameroon to progress," Konsel remembers the missed opportunity. His body held out until the end of the World Cup, but a month later his Achilles tendon, which had been plagued by strain, ruptured. You can listen to the entire podcast conversation in the embedded player (see below).