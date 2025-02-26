Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Model in the jungle

Alena Gerber saves endangered parrot species

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 17:00

German top model in the Brazilian jungle. She has been working for animal welfare all over the world for 17 years. That's why Alena Gerber didn't hesitate for a second when she was offered the chance to help the world's most endangered parrot species. And not just from afar. 

0 Kommentare

The German model traveled to a remote corner of Brazil, where 41 Spix's macaws raised in a Berlin rescue center were released into the wild.

Behind the project is the Indian billionaire Ambani family, who are home to 43 endangered species from all over the world in their huge private animal sanctuary in India. They also finance global projects, such as the rescue of the almost extinct Spix's macaw, which is being carried out in collaboration with parrot breeding experts in the German capital.

"In a different world"
The trip was also personally significant for Gerber: "My father is half-Brazilian, and I've only been there once before - in Rio." On site, however, she realized that she had landed "in a completely different world".

A rescued macaw baby (Bild: zVg)
A rescued macaw baby
(Bild: zVg)

The "ACTP Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots" reserve, where twelve of the Spix's macaws already live under the protection of animal lovers, is located an hour and a half away from civilization, in a village called Curaça.

The 35-year-old arrived there three days before the private jet with the Spix's macaws: "I wanted to get to know everything about them. I helped feed and care for the macaw babies on site - they were so cute." It wasn't easy for the vegetarian to find something to eat on site: "There is mostly meat in all varieties. I actually only lived on rice and potatoes."

For Gerber, it was "incredibly moving" to see the dedication and passion with which the staff at the reserve looked after the parrots. When the 41 new arrivals from Germany arrived under the close watch of private security - prices for individual Spix's macaws start at 200,000 euros on the black market - it became very emotional. "Because they had all survived the journey safe and sound, the local people cried with joy."

Gerber watches as the chick is nursed back to health. (Bild: zVg)
Gerber watches as the chick is nursed back to health.
(Bild: zVg)

Next destination: India
Alena's next trip on behalf of animal welfare will take her to India, to the Vantara Zoo, in March. There she wants to get to know the largest private animal sanctuary in the world, whose official name is "Green Kingdom for Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation", and meet with the Ambani family "to discuss further animal welfare projects with them".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf