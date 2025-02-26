Model in the jungle
Alena Gerber saves endangered parrot species
German top model in the Brazilian jungle. She has been working for animal welfare all over the world for 17 years. That's why Alena Gerber didn't hesitate for a second when she was offered the chance to help the world's most endangered parrot species. And not just from afar.
The German model traveled to a remote corner of Brazil, where 41 Spix's macaws raised in a Berlin rescue center were released into the wild.
Behind the project is the Indian billionaire Ambani family, who are home to 43 endangered species from all over the world in their huge private animal sanctuary in India. They also finance global projects, such as the rescue of the almost extinct Spix's macaw, which is being carried out in collaboration with parrot breeding experts in the German capital.
"In a different world"
The trip was also personally significant for Gerber: "My father is half-Brazilian, and I've only been there once before - in Rio." On site, however, she realized that she had landed "in a completely different world".
The "ACTP Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots" reserve, where twelve of the Spix's macaws already live under the protection of animal lovers, is located an hour and a half away from civilization, in a village called Curaça.
The 35-year-old arrived there three days before the private jet with the Spix's macaws: "I wanted to get to know everything about them. I helped feed and care for the macaw babies on site - they were so cute." It wasn't easy for the vegetarian to find something to eat on site: "There is mostly meat in all varieties. I actually only lived on rice and potatoes."
For Gerber, it was "incredibly moving" to see the dedication and passion with which the staff at the reserve looked after the parrots. When the 41 new arrivals from Germany arrived under the close watch of private security - prices for individual Spix's macaws start at 200,000 euros on the black market - it became very emotional. "Because they had all survived the journey safe and sound, the local people cried with joy."
Next destination: India
Alena's next trip on behalf of animal welfare will take her to India, to the Vantara Zoo, in March. There she wants to get to know the largest private animal sanctuary in the world, whose official name is "Green Kingdom for Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation", and meet with the Ambani family "to discuss further animal welfare projects with them".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
