Couple forced to spend long-haul flight next to corpse
Following a death on a Qatar Airways long-haul flight from Melbourne to Doha (Qatar), an Australian couple had to sit next to the corpse for four hours.
During the flight from Melbourne to Doha, the cabin crew initially tried unsuccessfully to transport the deceased woman to business class, Mitchell Ring told Australian broadcaster "Nine News". "They looked a bit frustrated, then they looked at me and realized there were seats next to me."
The flight attendants asked him to move up. "Then they put the lady in the seat I had been sitting in," he reported. There were a few other free seats nearby. The Australian was on his way to Venice with his girlfriend Jennifer Colin.
They looked a little frustrated, then they looked at me and realized that there were still seats available next to me.
Mitchell Ring
Paramedics inspected the body
Ring said he had to stay in his seat after landing in Doha while paramedics and police inspected the body. "That was not nice."
Qatar speaks of "inconvenience"
Colin also criticized Qatar Airways. "There needs to be a protocol for dealing with passengers on board," she said. Qatar Airways issued a statement apologizing for "the inconvenience" caused by the incident.
