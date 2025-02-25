Coppa Italia
Dream goal! Arnautovic sends Inter into the semi-finals
Inter Milan are through to the cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 win against Lazio Roma! ÖFB star Marko Arnautovic put the hosts on the road to victory with a dream goal.
Marko Arnautovic played a big part in Inter Milan's progress to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Austrian striker put the champions ahead in their 2-0 home win over Lazio Roma with a spectacular volley from just outside the penalty area in the 39th minute.
It was the Viennese's fourth competitive goal of the season, having also scored in a 2-0 win in the Cup round of 16.
Arnautovic took a header from a short corner, Inter's first of the game, and struck a left-footed shot into the far corner. He was replaced in the 64th minute by Joaquin Correa, who shortly afterwards won a penalty which Hakan Calhanoglu (77) converted safely.
This means there will be two more Milan derbies this season. The Cup semi-final against local rivals AC Milan will be played on April 2 and 23 in a first and second leg. Milan's second top club had already advanced on February 5 with a 3:1 win against AS Roma.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.