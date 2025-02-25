Vorteilswelt
Coppa Italia

Dream goal! Arnautovic sends Inter into the semi-finals

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 21:44

Inter Milan are through to the cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 win against Lazio Roma! ÖFB star Marko Arnautovic put the hosts on the road to victory with a dream goal.

0 Kommentare

Marko Arnautovic played a big part in Inter Milan's progress to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Austrian striker put the champions ahead in their 2-0 home win over Lazio Roma with a spectacular volley from just outside the penalty area in the 39th minute.

It was the Viennese's fourth competitive goal of the season, having also scored in a 2-0 win in the Cup round of 16.

Arnautovic took a header from a short corner, Inter's first of the game, and struck a left-footed shot into the far corner. He was replaced in the 64th minute by Joaquin Correa, who shortly afterwards won a penalty which Hakan Calhanoglu (77) converted safely.

(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

This means there will be two more Milan derbies this season. The Cup semi-final against local rivals AC Milan will be played on April 2 and 23 in a first and second leg. Milan's second top club had already advanced on February 5 with a 3:1 win against AS Roma.

