Styrian minister?
Eibinger-Miedl: Speculation about successor underway
The hottest Styrian stock in the scramble for posts in the new government is ÖVP Minister of Economic Affairs Barbara Eibinger-Miedl. Should she actually go to Vienna, a successor in the provincial government will have to be found quickly. The carousel of posts has long been spinning.
For the first time ever, Styria could come away empty-handed in the scramble for a post in the federal government. The only white-green hope, so to speak, is the black Barbara Eibinger-Miedl. And, as we heard from Vienna on Tuesday, the 45-year-old's chances of becoming a minister have suddenly risen sharply. In future, she is to swap the huge department of Economy and Finance in Graz with the Ministry of Economy in Vienna.
However, nothing has been finalized yet, according to reports behind the scenes. But the Styrian ÖVP leader and deputy governor Manuela Khom is working tirelessly to get hold of a ministry for the Green Mark after all.
Kurt Egger is often mentioned
But who would succeed the provincial councillor on the Mur if the worst came to the worst? Of course, the rumor mill is already in full swing. The first name that comes to mind is Werner Amon. As is well known, the former provincial councillor was left empty-handed when the blue-black government was formed and has since been a member of the provincial parliament. However, this is where the ÖVP's not insignificant alliances come into play: Amon is an ÖAAB member, Eibinger-Miedl is from the Wirtschaftsbund - and the possibility of the powerful WB virtually giving up its seat in the state government can indeed be ruled out.
It is possible that Khom, who is close to the WB, could take over the economic agendas herself and Amon could take care of the finances. However, WB Secretary General Kurt Egger is also repeatedly mentioned as a possible candidate for government office. In any case, it remains exciting to see how the liberal governor Mario Kunasek would react to any changes in the junior partner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
