Despite taking the lead: ÖFB women lose to Germany

The nature of the game changed after the restart, with the hosts taking command and Puntigam and Co. no longer able to bring their running-intensive style of play to the pitch. It was particularly bitter that Claudia Wenger was out due to a hip injury at the time of the 2:1. Dallmann scored from Jule Brand's ideal lofted pass while outnumbered. It got even worse in the 70th minute, when Feiersinger made a gift with a back pass to Dallmann, whose cross was converted by Hoffmann. The final goal was scored by Endemann, who was left unchallenged and scored via the inside of the bar.