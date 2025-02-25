Nations League
Despite taking the lead: ÖFB women lose to Germany
Austria's women's national team once again came up short against Germany. On Tuesday in Nuremberg, the ÖFB squad conceded a 4-1 defeat to the world number three after leading 1-0, losing their sixth head-to-head encounter and remaining on three points after the second game in Nations League Group A1.
The DFB team (4) moved to the top after the second of six games.
Annabel Schasching (3) rewarded the courageous Austrians with the early opening goal and her third international goal. Another goal would have been possible before the break, but Laura Freigang (39) only made it 1:1. After the break, the favorites' greater class was evident, with Linda Dallmann (55'), Giovanna Hoffmann (70') and Vivien Endemann (82') all scoring.
It was Germany's first win since the 2-2 draw in the Netherlands. The Dutch are the next ÖFB opponents on April 4 in Almelo and four days later in Altach. Before that, they face Scotland on Tuesday evening, the 1-0 losers of their opener against Austria in Ried on Friday.
Three changes to the starting eleven
Team boss Alexander Schriebl made three changes to the starting eleven. As expected, captain Sarah Puntigam returned to the defensive midfield position in place of Sarah Zadrazil. Laura Feiersinger came into the team on the left side of the three-man midfield and alongside her Carina Brunold, who started for the first time in her second international match. The injured Marie-Therese Höbinger was missing for the time being, as was Chiara d'Angelo, who was replaced by Laura Wienroither on the right side of defense.
The ÖFB team put into practice their announcement of a bold performance like against Scotland from the very first minute. A move across several stations made a dream start after just over two minutes. As desired by Schriebl, they moved forward quickly after winning the ball, passing via Brunold, Feiersinger and Lilli Purtscheller, who played to the middle, before the ball landed with Schasching, who finished confidently with a left-footed shot. Germany struggled to cope with the Austrians' aggressive pressing and repeatedly made mistakes with the ball.
The favorites became dangerous in attack for the first time in the 19th minute, when Manuela Zinsberger saved a shot from Klara Bühl. However, the 0:2 was more in the air for the time being, but a mistake by goalkeeper Stina Johannes, whose press ball with Purtscheller landed next to the goal, had no consequences (20th minute). Three minutes later, Johannes was able to save a left-footed shot from Julia Hickelsberger-Füller.
Standard initiated German turnaround
At the other end, it was almost only dangerous from set-pieces, which led to the equalizer. After a Bühl free-kick, Rebecca Knaak headed straight to the middle, where Freigang slotted home from four meters. Both DFB players had far too much space. Immediately afterwards, the ÖFB team were lucky that Virginia Kirchberger's tackle on Lea Schüller in the penalty area was not awarded a penalty.
The nature of the game changed after the restart, with the hosts taking command and Puntigam and Co. no longer able to bring their running-intensive style of play to the pitch. It was particularly bitter that Claudia Wenger was out due to a hip injury at the time of the 2:1. Dallmann scored from Jule Brand's ideal lofted pass while outnumbered. It got even worse in the 70th minute, when Feiersinger made a gift with a back pass to Dallmann, whose cross was converted by Hoffmann. The final goal was scored by Endemann, who was left unchallenged and scored via the inside of the bar.
Magdalena Rukavina, who made her debut in the 75th minute, was already in the game. Melanie Brunnthaler also made her debut later on. As in the 4-0 defeat in Hanover on July 16, 2024, the ÖFB again suffered a clear defeat on German soil.
Germany - Austria 4:1 (1:1)
Nuremberg, Max Morlock Stadium
Refereed by Martincic (CRO).
Goals:
0:1 (3.) Schasching
1:1 (39') Freigang
2:1 (55') Dallmann
3:1 (70') Hoffmann
4:1 (82.) Endemann
Austria: Zinsberger - Wienroither (86. Brunnthaler), Wenger (57. Georgieva), Kirchberger, Hanshaw - Puntigam - Schasching, Brunold (57. Pinther), Feiersinger (75. D'Angelo) - Hickelsberger-Füller (75. Rukavina), Purtscheller
Yellow card Austria: Feiersinger
