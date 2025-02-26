Vorteilswelt
High risk of terrorism

500 police officers: Opera Ball becomes a high-security zone

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 05:55

After the IS offshoot known as "Islamic State - Khorosan Province" once again threatened attacks on major events around the world, red alert is in force in Vienna before and during the state violence on Thursday. Around 500 police officers are deployed. 

All waltzes. On Thursday, too, the Vienna State Opera will be all about one thing: Seeing and being seen, twirling around the glamorous dance floor, presenting the most beautiful gowns in front of the cameras. Of course, nobody wants to know anything about terrorism at the 67th Ball of Balls, nor about the heightened threat level.

But there is a security alert, and not just since the fatal knife attack on a 14-year-old in Villach. Supporters of the radical terrorist militia "Islamic State - Khorosan Province" (ISPK or ISKP) targeted the world's most prestigious and well-known major events weeks ago. Islamist fanatics called for attacks on social media and in relevant chats.

After an IS terror threat (left), the police arm themselves. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Social Media, APA/Georg Hochmuth)
After an IS terror threat (left), the police arm themselves.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Social Media, APA/Georg Hochmuth)

The Vienna State Opera thus becomes a high-security zone. The concept for smooth operations has long been in place. At least 500 police officers (uniformed and plainclothes) are deployed, officers from the special units WEGA and Cobra as well as state security officers. But the operational situation has changed dramatically.

Checks are also tightened for guests
In the 1990s and early 2000s, the police "fought" against demonstrators with a lot of potential for aggression in front of the opera. Today, it is an abstract threat.

In any case, there won't be much faffing about this year when it comes to security checks on elite guests. Anyone wishing to enter the State Opera must undergo a special search (if requested). There is a legal decree for this. "Due to the current situation, this will be enforced consistently," says an insider.

After all, this year's Opera Ball should shine out into the world with enchanting gowns, happy guests and a great atmosphere. Not through terror ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sandra Ramsauer
Sandra Ramsauer
Folgen Sie uns auf