High risk of terrorism
500 police officers: Opera Ball becomes a high-security zone
After the IS offshoot known as "Islamic State - Khorosan Province" once again threatened attacks on major events around the world, red alert is in force in Vienna before and during the state violence on Thursday. Around 500 police officers are deployed.
All waltzes. On Thursday, too, the Vienna State Opera will be all about one thing: Seeing and being seen, twirling around the glamorous dance floor, presenting the most beautiful gowns in front of the cameras. Of course, nobody wants to know anything about terrorism at the 67th Ball of Balls, nor about the heightened threat level.
But there is a security alert, and not just since the fatal knife attack on a 14-year-old in Villach. Supporters of the radical terrorist militia "Islamic State - Khorosan Province" (ISPK or ISKP) targeted the world's most prestigious and well-known major events weeks ago. Islamist fanatics called for attacks on social media and in relevant chats.
The Vienna State Opera thus becomes a high-security zone. The concept for smooth operations has long been in place. At least 500 police officers (uniformed and plainclothes) are deployed, officers from the special units WEGA and Cobra as well as state security officers. But the operational situation has changed dramatically.
Checks are also tightened for guests
In the 1990s and early 2000s, the police "fought" against demonstrators with a lot of potential for aggression in front of the opera. Today, it is an abstract threat.
In any case, there won't be much faffing about this year when it comes to security checks on elite guests. Anyone wishing to enter the State Opera must undergo a special search (if requested). There is a legal decree for this. "Due to the current situation, this will be enforced consistently," says an insider.
After all, this year's Opera Ball should shine out into the world with enchanting gowns, happy guests and a great atmosphere. Not through terror ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.