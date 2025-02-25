“That’s when I felt I had to do something”

No envy of Swiss high-flyers

Feurstein is relaxed about the fact that the Swiss Franjo von Allmen, who took his first World Cup victory in the downhill in Crans Montana and became double world champion in Saalbach, is making headlines. "Of course I want to go there too and you can see what's possible," says "Luki". "But as I've always had physical problems in the past, I'm quite happy with how the season has gone so far. And I know that I'm capable of even more."