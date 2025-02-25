Lost seven kilos
“That’s when I felt I had to do something”
Young Vorarlberg native Lukas Feurstein is currently experiencing first-hand just how tough a season in the Alpine Ski World Cup can be. After breaking his hand during giant slalom training in December, he suffered a painful bruised boot edge on his departure in Kitzbühel. No wonder that even the body of a well-trained top athlete degrades massively over the months.
"The last few weeks until after the World Championships in Saalbach were very exhausting," admits Lukas Feurstein. "I didn't perform as well as I would have liked at the World Championships. I felt that I had to do something."
Involuntary diet
That's why the 23-year-old took a break from skiing after eleventh place in the World Championship Super-G. "So that the body can recover and to cure all the little aches and pains," reveals the man from Mellau, who had already lost seven kilograms over the course of the season. "Ideally, I'm around 90 kilos - which is already pretty low in the Super-G. In the meantime, however, I was only 83 kilos." After a few strength training sessions, the Head pilot is back down to 84 kilograms and feels fit for the hot season finale.
He already proved this last Sunday at the super-G in Crans Montana (Sz), where he finished ninth, just 0.36 seconds off his second World Cup podium. "I want to step on the gas in every race. I managed to do that really well there," said the customs athlete, who was even in the lead at the second intermediate time. "Unfortunately, I wasn't always able to keep it up after that."
No envy of Swiss high-flyers
Feurstein is relaxed about the fact that the Swiss Franjo von Allmen, who took his first World Cup victory in the downhill in Crans Montana and became double world champion in Saalbach, is making headlines. "Of course I want to go there too and you can see what's possible," says "Luki". "But as I've always had physical problems in the past, I'm quite happy with how the season has gone so far. And I know that I'm capable of even more."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
