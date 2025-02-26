Trial in Innsbruck
Tyrolean (26) wanted to demolish a police car while drunk
A 110-kilo man leaned against the side mirror of a police car out of frustration and wanted to severely damage the car. However, the 26-year-old was caught in the act and was now in court in Innsbruck.
"I was simply angry and furious," the 26-year-old emphasized in court in Innsbruck and did not even try to deny that he had tried to seriously damage a police car in October of the previous year.
Stopped by police officers
Weighing around 110 kilos, the unemployed man leaned against the side mirror of the emergency vehicle and wanted to break it off. But it didn't get that far: a police officer saw through the defendant's plan and was able to stop him.
Lost control due to alcohol
Heavy alcohol consumption was one of the main reasons for his strange actions. "I've had a problem with alcohol for a long time and I always lose control at some point when I'm drinking," admitted the 26-year-old.
I think I was mainly angry with myself.
Der Angeklagte vor Gericht
Drunk-free since December
However, he didn't really know what he was angry about or why. "I think I was mainly angry with myself," he explained after a short pause for reflection. He has since sought help and has not consumed alcohol at all since December. "I'm feeling better and better as a result."
No conviction and no fine
The judge therefore decided against a conviction and even let the defendant off with a diversion without a fine. The Tyrolean must, however, make use of probation assistance for a period of one year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
