For the carnival season

Tailor (88) has 500 carnival costumes at the ready

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 16:00

Luise Bläumauer from Waidhofen an der Ybbs nimbly guides the thread into the eye - she has been rattling the sewing machine for decades. She has also made provisions for this year's carnival.

"Today I'm a white clown, tomorrow I might be a princess and on Sunday a graceful nun. I like to dress up myself as soon as the carnival season arrives in the country and then I'm out and about in the center," Luise Bläumauer squeals with delight! At some point as a young girl, she fired up one of the legendary Singer sewing machines for the first time in her home town of Waidhofen an der Ybbs. And since then, the rattling has never stopped in the 88-year-old's sewing workshop.

From bearskins to prince's robes
The carnival grandma has already created around a thousand costumes from fine thread and precious fabrics. "No two are the same, each one shines with originality and transforms the wearer - even if only for a short time - into someone else. No wonder fools from all over Lower Austria flock to Mrs. Bläumauer," assures city archivist and confectionery legend Karl Piaty Sr. who loves to rummage through the textile archive himself. There are currently 500 (!) different costumes hanging there. "I've also made provisions for this year's carnival," says the cheerful master of the thread. Incidentally, anyone who no longer fits into the bearskin or prince's robe over the years can drop by at any time. The pensioner also carries out alterations.  
Funny info: 0664/3800262

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
