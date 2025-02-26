Tailor (88) has 500 carnival costumes at the ready

From bearskins to prince's robes

The carnival grandma has already created around a thousand costumes from fine thread and precious fabrics. "No two are the same, each one shines with originality and transforms the wearer - even if only for a short time - into someone else. No wonder fools from all over Lower Austria flock to Mrs. Bläumauer," assures city archivist and confectionery legend Karl Piaty Sr. who loves to rummage through the textile archive himself. There are currently 500 (!) different costumes hanging there. "I've also made provisions for this year's carnival," says the cheerful master of the thread. Incidentally, anyone who no longer fits into the bearskin or prince's robe over the years can drop by at any time. The pensioner also carries out alterations.

Funny info: 0664/3800262